WorkSafe farm safety campaign tackles ag accidents in Victoria

September 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Gippsland-based Ambulance Victoria paramedic Jess Sheppherd says farm accidents are avoidable. Picture supplied
The idea that a serious incident won't happen to experienced farmers can be common in agriculture, but after responding to dozens of farm emergencies, Ambulance Victoria paramedic Jess Shepherd wants farmers to know everything can change "in the blink of an eye".

