Stock & Land
Home/News

Drones capture ag from above: a view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drones are being used to capture angles of agriculture from above as the emerging technology becomes more accessible to the everyday farmer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.