Drones are being used to capture angles of agriculture from above as the emerging technology becomes more accessible to the everyday farmer.
Lake Hindmarsh resident and nurse Amanda Brownsea recently captured a photo from the sky of a mob of sheep with a canola crop in the far distance.
"The season has been great after a good autumn rain and good moisture the year before," she said.
Ms Brownsea took up flying drones as a COVID-19 hobby, and has continued using the technology on the Wimmera farm.
Meanwhile, Ballarat-based contributor Emma Burnham is another drone enthusiast and recently captured a mob of sheep being mustered at Clarkes Hill near Ballarat.
Oberon, NSW, farmer Pen Thomson also features this week with a fog shot over Oberon Dam.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
