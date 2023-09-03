Spring weather conditions will be a turning point for Wimmera-Mallee crops, as farmers watch for frosts and ongoing fungus after a damp winter.
Growers across north-west Victoria are reporting positive conditions, strong soil moisture and good growth, as farmers keep on top of fungicide spraying and look towards harvest.
Nhill farmer Tom Cook said it's the first time in his career starting with "this much" subsoil moisture, and generally relied on the growing season rain for his crops.
This rotation he has sown wheat, barley, canola, beans and vetch and has been spraying for fungicide on wheat, vetch and beans.
He said they received 200 millimetres of rain to the start of spring.
"It's been a pretty kind season, we had an early break in April and things got tight there at the start," he said.
"It'll only be the frosts now that hurt us."
Mr Cook said he was surprised by the wet conditions, and needed to use a front-wheel assist when spraying which showed a good indication of his top-soil moisture.
"It was such a tough year last year, harvest went really late then we had a lot of work to do tidying up paddocks, I would've sown canola a week earlier if I could've," he said.
He said they grew exclusively TT canolas and used atrazine against ryegrass, with Overwatch on bean crops.
"We picked up a couple of lease blocks and I'm happy with how things look but we've still got a challenge ahead of us," Mr Cook said.
He said he hoped for another inch to two inches of rain before the end of October for a decent to above-average harvest.
"If I wasn't looking at outside noise I'd say we look great and things are good, the forecast for spring isn't nice and my biggest concern is it'll stop raining and we get clear night skies and big frosts at flowering," he said.
"It's amazing looking around [the region], because we had an early break in April and a tough start to May, it really shows now the people that got canola in early compared to those in May."
Meanwhile, about 45 kilometres north-east at Netherby, Shannon Launer is rapt with the height of his family's first canola crop in 20 years.
He said they also hoped for another inch of rain to set them up for a promising harvest, but everything was "looking as good as it could look".
He said they hoped to avoid hotter days above 25 degrees, and too-big frosts.
"We'll have a fairly decent harvest if that happens and anything more after that it'll just get better," he said.
Mr Launer and his family decided to try canola and followed their agronomist's advice, sowing about a week earlier than expected.
He said he would continue in the boom sprayer with fungicide over hay, planning to cut hay within four weeks, and would spray again for rust.
"We'll keep on top of that otherwise rust in the crop won't be ideal," he said.
"We have to weigh sheep next week, we don't know yet if we'll be selling them because of the prices.
"We have a lot of feed at the moment but it could go the other way."
Back in Nhill, third-generation farmer Bryce Warner planted canola for the first time in the farm's history and also had a vibrant crop.
He is also growing wheat, barley, lupins, beans, and vetch.
"For not ever growing [canola] before, we hope we can do this all the time," he said.
He said they decided to try growing canola on wheat stubble.
"Wheat is our bread and butter," he said.
"We sowed straight through the stubble, some people say it can't be done.
"We did our sums at today's costs and realised we'd have to grow a five-tonne barley crop and we thought it was easier to grow a two-tonne-to-the-hectare canola crop."
Mr Warner, like many other farmers in the region, also battled rust and would continue monitoring his paddocks for the fungal disease.
Rust has orange-brown pustules on the leaf surface, and will leave a brown mark when wiped off.
It can spread with wind and grows in wet conditions and temperatures between 15 and 22 degrees Celsius.
Severe rust can cause a 20 per cent loss in grain yield and reduce grain quality.
"It's not taking a lot to get wet," Mr Warner said.
"We've already given [wheat] two shots of fungicide, and it's not ideal but when it's damp and overcast it's a good environment for it."
He said a fungicide, Miravis Star, saved their bean crop from rust in the past year.
"The boom ran out on our last run and they went black and died, where we put the fungicide on, they were going about three tonne," he said.
Third-generation farmer Peter Vallance, Tempy, said his barley crop looked promising, but his district had a dry start to the year.
He sowed canola, lupins, wheat and barley in this year's program.
"As it goes in the Mallee we're always half an inch away from a drought, but we have good moisture so we should finish alright ," he said.
"We were really dry, we started seeding straight after Easter and we had 2ml for the month at that point, and it got a lot wetter from then on."
He said they had been "nipped up" by frosts, but his lupins were starting to flower again so he hoped they would recover.
"Our barley is just starting to flower, and we're right in that critical window where it's going to do a lot of damage really quickly," he said.
"It's the nature of the beast."
He said they changed a few aspects of their sowing program this year by removing a few wheat varieties.
"We're trying to concentrate on doing a few things well rather than spread ourselves out more," he said.
Mr Vallance said they would continue spraying fungicide on their wheat crop, and were in the middle of cattleyard renovations headed into spring.
"We've had a pretty good run so far," he said.
