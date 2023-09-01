An Ouyen stud with a focus on dual-purpose sheep is rapt with this year's sale after having strong support from return buyers.
Tamaleuca Merino & Poll Merino stud co-principal Kevin Crook, Ouyen, said he was "really happy" with the sale, which had their best ram line-up on offer to date.
The stud sold 59 of its 60 rams to $7500, with an average price of $1869.
"We have a really good core bunch of clients and they support us well," he said.
"This is the best line-up of rams that we've had and we've dropped it back on other years because it's been a harder season, that's all."
He said they aimed to breed strong dual-purpose sheep while maintaining wool cut, to suit the region's shorter seasons and amount of feed.
"I went to South Africa to see their sheep over there and after coming back I realised we had to change our top Merinos, like most studs we were 90 per cent wool and 10pc body," he said.
"After going over there and seeing their operations, we started scanning and selecting for eye muscle and it's really paid dividends, we're right up there for eye muscle compared to body weight and maturity."
Mixed farmer Simon Ettershank, Murrabit, bought the top-priced ram Lot 3, 20309, which measured 18.8 microns, had a standard deviation (SD) of 3, a coefficient variation (CV) of 15.7 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.6, and was sired by T551.
He said they had been attending the Tamaleuca sale for about 20 years, and the stud's rams had always performed well for their commercial operation.
"We like the direction that Kevin and Danni [Wilson] are going in, that's where we want to go too," he said.
"Lot 3 had outstanding carcase and shape, and the quality of wool on a sheep of that shape isn't very common.
"Paid more than what I thought I would but I really wanted him."
Mr Ettershank also bought another four lots, and intended to purchase more from the paddock after the sale.
"We bought another for $4200 and he was a great ram," he said.
Meanwhile, repeat and volume buyer Mundi Mundi Pastoral near Broken Hill, NSW, bought 20 rams.
Elders Warracknabeal brand manager and livestock auctioneer Aaron Zwar said this year had been "just right" and the sheep had performed well on the available feed.
"The sale was good, it was very buoyant, we've got someone in the north - a volume buyer - who was an auctioneer's dream really," he said.
"I think they were here last year so they must've been happy with the sheep.
"We say every year you get better and better sheep and that's the genetics coming to fruition."
He said rams were headed to southern Victoria, Hamilton, Stawell, Dubbo, Swan Hill and parts of South Australia.
