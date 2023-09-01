The Kerrilyn Merino ram sale, Dunluce had an annual increase on their average sale prices, compared to last year.
Of the 50 rams offered, 35 sold to a top price of $3000, and an average price of $1420, which was slightly above last year's $1395 average.
Kerrilyn Merino stud principal Norm Weir said he was disappointed with the clearance at the helmsman sale, but was happy at least four private sales went through shortly after bidding closed.
"Other than that, you can't expect much else," Mr Weir said.
He said it was also a hard environment for growers in the region, with cropping taking over as the main enterprise of the area.
"Two years ago we lost a good client to the cropping enterprise, they retired, sold their farming and cropping came in" Mr Weir said.
"We [Kerrilyn Merino stud] actually lack a volume buyer to take that next step."
Top price of the sale was Lot 10, sold to Brendon Lanfranchi, Mt Hooghly who planned to join the ram in with his 3000 Merino ewes.
The ram's fleece measured 18.1 micron, with a standard deviation of 2.7, coefficient of variation of 15.1 and comfort factor of 99.7pc.
Mr Lanfranchi has been buying rams from Kerrilyn Merino stud for about eight years, and the characteristics of the wool, including waterproof factors and softness that drew him to that ram.
Elders district wool manager Adam Millard agreed the clearance wasn't great, but it was good to see local contingent of buyers in attendance.
"The better rams sold well, and there was a couple of new buyers here, which is always positive," Mr Millard said.
"Seasonal conditions and market conditions have probably caused people to buy one less ram type of thing, but the rams were presented the best they could be."
