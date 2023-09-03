Victoria's agricultural and pastoral show committees are again eligible for grants of up to $10,000.
The money is available under the government's Agricultural and Pastoral Society Grants Program.
The grants will offer agricultural and pastoral societies the opportunity to upgrade or establish new facilities, while creating opportunities for further collaboration and partnerships with businesses.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said the grants recognised the integral role such societies played in regional communities.
"These grants will help them on-farm, or at events," Ms Tierney said.
"I am excited to see the range of projects that are put forward for this year's program and I look forward to heading along to some of the great shows organised by our dedicated Agricultural and Pastoral Societies.
"We encourage eligible societies to seize this opportunity, contributing to the vibrancy of our annual shows and events."
The grants would also offer the societies the opportunity to elevate their event planning and encompass innovative ways to engage people at regional shows including online livestock exhibitions and the integration of virtual technology.
Eligible projects for funding could include improving showground amenities like fencing and shade covers, or further enhancing on-farm biosecurity planning.
It comes as the Royal Melbourne Show, which starts later this month, unveiled plans to go back to its agricultural roots.
To learn more about the Agricultural and Pastoral Society Grants Program and to apply, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au.
Applications close Friday October 13, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.