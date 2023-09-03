Stock & Land
Grants of up to $10,000 for agricultural and pastoral shows

September 3 2023 - 1:00pm
The latest round of grants for agricultural and pastoral societies is now open. Picture supplied
Victoria's agricultural and pastoral show committees are again eligible for grants of up to $10,000.

