Mills family's prized robotic dairy in Gippsland sells for $5 million

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:19pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Mills family's leading dairy farm at Drouin has sold for $5 million.
One of the state's leading dairy farms has sold for a stellar $16,667 per acre.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

