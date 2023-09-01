One of the state's leading dairy farms has sold for a stellar $16,667 per acre.
A buyer has handed over $5 million to continue the success of the Mills family's Minnieburn Springs at Drouin South in West Gippsland.
The 121 hectare (300 acre) farm has been operated by the family for more than 70 years.
The robotic dairy took out a state Landcare award in 2016 for Trevor and Anne-Marie Mills for their extensive tree planting program.
Selling agents from Ray White said the family's innovative approach to farming has produced a highly productive business.
Cutting edge milking technology, water proficiency, meticulous pasture management and diversity has not only generated profitable outcomes but reduced man hours and staffing.
The property is less than 15 minutes from both Warragul and Drouin.
The dairy is fitted with four GEA milking robots and extensive solar .
The steel framed calf sheds have automated feeders.
The property also has two sets of stockyards, one partially covered with loading race and sundry shedding.
Water is supplied by a licensed 20 megalitre irrigation dam, smaller dams, multiple tanks, the Minnieburn and O'Mahoneys creeks.
An intensive revegetation project over 30 years ago has created substantial shelter belts for stock and wildlife corridors throughout the property.
It also came with a three-bedroom brick home.
