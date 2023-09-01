Gippsland-based sheep stud Bindawarra Merinos attracted buyers from as far as Flinders Island, Tasmania and Beaufort during its first on-property sale on Friday.
Bindawarra Merinos stud principals Steve and Lisa Harrison, Giffard West, sold 52 of 70 Merino rams to a top price of $7100 to average $2340.
Mr Harrison said the sale was a momentous occasion for the operation, marking its first on-property auction in the stud's 60-year history.
"We've been under the radar for a lot of years, but to get a result like we have today is very satisfying," he said.
"The stud itself has been going for 60 years and we've had it for about 12 years."
The Harrisons previously sold their rams in the multi-vendor Gippsland Merino ram sale, scheduled for September 5, but opted to host the sale on-farm this year.
"That has worked well for us in the past, but this year we decided to do our own Helmsman sale," Mr Harrison said.
"I thought at the start of the day if I had sold 60 rams, we would have been happy, so to get 52 is still a very good result."
The top-priced May 2022-drop poll ram of the sale, Lot 2, Bindawarra 60, was bought by Russell, Marg and Sam Bennett, Rainbow Ridge, Everton Upper.
"We went and looked at him last weekend and thought he was one of the most outstanding rams Steve and Lisa had," Mr Bennett said.
"I bought one of their rams a couple of years ago, and I love their scale of size, wool type and structure of the animals."
Mr Bennett said the ram would be joined to a flock of Merino ewes in mid-November and again in March 2024.
The ram was sired by Wongara Sir Phillip and had a micron of 17.3, a standard deviation of 2.9, a coefficient of variation of 16.6 and a comfort factor of 99.8.
"The ram was bred through AI and its brother, which was a horned ram, sold rather well too. Lot 9," Mr Harrison said.
"The rams were well-grown this year and both Lots 1 and 2 were polled rams and very good sheep."
"He was about 105 kilograms and was a standout sheep with good, white productive wool and one of the heaviest cutters in the book."
The second top-priced ram, Lot 1, Bindawarra 4, was bought by Peter Young, Briagolong, who bought the one ram for $4300.
The ram had a 17.8 micron, an DS of 2.9, a CV of 16.3 and a CF of 99.8.
"The top horned ram, Lot 9, received a lot of interest when he was on display at Marnoo and he's off to Tasmania so we're very happy for him to go to a repeat buyer," Mr Harrison said.
"Local buyer support was down due to the dry conditions, but we did sell rams to Flinders Island, north-east Victoria and up around Beaufort."
Lot 9, Bindawarra 34, was the third- top-priced of the sale at $4200 and was bought by RV Bowden & Son, Cluney, Bothwell, Tasmania.
Among the volume buyers was the Kirkpatrick family, Glenayr, Stockyard Hill, which bought nine rams to a top price of $3500.
"We grow superfine Merino wool and so we look to produce wool ranging from 16-18 micron and we look for a dual-purpose animal," James Kirkpatrick junior, Stockyard Hill, said.
"Some of the more broader ewes will be joined over Border Leicesters, so we look for rams with a broader frame."
Mr Kirkpatrick, 27, said his family had bought rams from the stud since he "was a kid in school".
"We bought three of the five non-mulesed rams at the sale and we were very happy with that," he said.
"The rams will be joined over our Merino ewes to keep that superfine Merino wool going.
"Even though we still mulse, there will be a day when the government will ban the practice... so we're trying to get ahead of the game on that front."
Among the other volume buyers was The Brilliant, Yarck, which bought 10 rams to a top price of $3400.
Boland & Peavey, Darriman, bought nine rams to a top price of $3700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.