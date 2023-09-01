Stock & Land
IIF bridges consumer gap and supports producers via investment

By Holly McGuinness
September 1 2023
IIF Founders Nathan McPhee and wife Jo McPhee. Picture by Holly McGuinness
IIF Founders Nathan McPhee and wife Jo McPhee. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Invest In Farming Co-operative is a Victorian start-up that is designed to spread both the risks associated with farming, bridge the knowledge gap to between country and city, and build a stronger connection from consumers to Australian producers.

