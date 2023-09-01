Invest In Farming Co-operative is a Victorian start-up that is designed to spread both the risks associated with farming, bridge the knowledge gap to between country and city, and build a stronger connection from consumers to Australian producers.
The platform works similar to a share portfolio, but rather than investing in shares, users invest in the produce farmers grow, rather than the farm itself.
Through a successful harvest profit is shared among investors, and through difficult seasons, the risk is shared among investors.
IFF founder Nathan McPhee, Mansfield, said the application is about enabling the population who need food, fibre, and farmers to be more connected to agriculture and farmers to spread the risk without utilising loans.
"They're building a portfolio, but instead of having stocks and bonds, they've got livestock and beehives.
Farmers are able to to list a number of livestock, or percentage of cropping for investors to buy into, they then provide updates throughout growth, and harvesting to investors, both good and bad news to ensure investors are kept informed.
"From a farmer's perspective, it's about accessing a new form of capital, so consumer source capital, and it's not a loan, and it's not debt," Mr Mcphee said.
"So there's a good season and there's a profit, then it's shared, but if there's no profit, then it's borne by the investor."
Bruce Maynard runs a mixed-farm operation in central west NSW, and said the platform allowed them to moderate production and finishing points in what was the worst downturn of the sheep market he'd seen in his career.
"I guess the biggest thing that it comes down to is where it breaks the mould versus most other financing operations is it moderates risks from both ends , the investor end, and the operator," Mr Maynard said.
"It does mean that for the the investors they've essentially a risk spread with a high return possibility which is, once again is a pretty rare thing and financial arrangements."
Mr Maynard said particularly for cropping operations and weather associated risks with a potential El Nino this year, he felt it was a good option to manage loss through cropping risks.
"Lots of people especially with conventional cropping, situations would be given a lot of money at risk for dubious potential results, but mostly they can't not go and and operate on their cropping grounds," he said.
"It has all those opportunities of bridging our city country divide in a very genuine way, not just in a petting zoo or hobby farm way."
