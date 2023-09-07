When Adrienne Bicknell moved from Melbourne to Tyers in central Gippsland in 2020, she was in search of a hobby to help her recover from a workplace injury.
As a former metropolitan racing and equine photographer, Ms Bicknell decided to pick up the camera and start photographing cattle.
"Coming from the city, you don't have that interaction or familiarity with cattle," she said.
"My partner is a trained butcher and has never got why I love taking photos of cows, but I just do, I suppose.
"I have this gravitation towards cattle."
Ms Bicknell said the move from city to bush to be closer to her partner, and her picking up the camera had helped with her recovery.
"It's helped me make friends since moving, and a lot of my closest friends have come from meeting their cows and just hitting it off."
