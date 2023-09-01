Stock & Land
Home/News

Tracey Kruger launches third Farmer Twins children's novel, Summer

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author and western Victorian farmer Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, has published her 11th book and the third novel in The Farmer Twins series. Picture by Jack Kruger
Author and western Victorian farmer Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, has published her 11th book and the third novel in The Farmer Twins series. Picture by Jack Kruger

Children's author and western district farmer Tracey Kruger was always interested in writing, but never expected to sell more than 12,000 books to readers nationwide when she started publishing a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.