Bogged quads and working dogs: a view from readers and their paddocks

South Gippsland beef farmer Frances Toohey said it took her three hours to recover a bogged quad bike on her Sandy Point farm after she inadvertently became stuck.
"I was chatting on the phone just going really slow and by the time I realised I was in a pickle, I was really in a pickle," the Angus cattle grazier said.
"We try and tag calves as they drop and it's pretty wet, so you can only do it on the quad bike."
Ms Toohey farms with her husband David Pilkington and said conditions in the region were wet, but not as damp as previous years.
"As soon as the Bureau started predicting a dry year and an El Nino, we've had an average year in terms of rain," she said.
"May and June were above average in terms of rain, but then July was dry and we had some decent showers in August.
The couple run autumn and spring-calving herds, with spring heifers fully calved and cows about halfway through.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or tag Stock & Land on Instagram.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.