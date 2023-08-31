Another stellar price of $16,505 per acre has been paid for a farm block in South Gippsland, again in the Wonthaggi region.
The Inverloch block takes in 42 hectares (103 acres) and has sold for $1.7 million.
It has no home and is currently running 85 young cattle but the former owners have invested in a propagation nursery with three hothouses.
There has been a mighty run of amazing land sales in the district, making it the richest farm land postcode in the nation.
A small grazing block overlooking the Bass Coast recently sold for a stunning $18,330 per acre.
Nearby Wonthaggi has experienced a surge in lifestyle property interest from homeowners wanting to move from the city to the country which may also account for the $2.2 million sale price for the 49 hectare (120 acre) block.
But most of the big sales have been to farming neighbours.
Back in May, a former dairy farm changed hands for almost $22,000 per acre at Bass Hills - a sale price of $4,681,600, about 20km north of Wonthaggi.
This latest sale on the Inverloch-Outtrim Road from Nutrien Harcourts Leongatha was land divided into four paddocks with good fencing and three dams.
Fertilisers have been applied to pastures twice a year and improvements included steel stockyards with crush and loading ramp.
Meanwhile, owners of a farm block at Stanhope in north-central Victoria have carefully carved off the house to cash in on the record high prices being paid for land.
They sold 63 hectares (155 acres) of the land encircling the house for $3870 per acre.
Although the ground is today used for grazing and cropping lots of it has been laser levelled with a backbone channel for irrigation in this rich dairying district.
It also came with the farm's cattle yards, crush and race in the H&G Real Estate sale.
