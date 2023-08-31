Inspections of Gippsland dairy farms by Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) have found high levels of non-compliance in managing dairy effluent.
Officers recently visited 19 farms in the Poowong North, Hallora, Nyora, Ripplebrook and Athlone areas and 85 per cent of the farms were found to not comply with standards to manage effluent correctly.
EPA Gippsland regional manager Jessica Bandiera said the visit's findings were disappointing despite ongoing communications with the industry.
"There are many actions that farmers can take to prevent harm to the environment," she said.
"Maintaining a dairy effluent management system is vital."
"Cleaning out the dairy effluent ponds regularly and ensuring appropriate irrigation systems are in place will capture valuable resources and save thousands in fertiliser costs".
Nine notices were given to non-compliant farms to install controls or complete works to manage dairy effluent better.
Seven fines totalling $20,000 were also handed out, and Ms Bandiera said more could come.
"The majority of non-compliance issues concerned dairy effluent ponds that were full or overflowing into paddocks and down into waterways, broken or ineffective equipment like pumps and irrigation systems and not having an effluent management plan in place," she said.
"Some farms even had pipes directly discharging into waterways."
Ms Bandiera said nearly half the inspected farms were expected to receive some kind of sanction, and more than two thirds would receive a notice to make specific improvements.
"There are assistance schemes, guidance and advice links available through EPA's website, and other agencies EPA works closely with such as Agriculture Victoria," she said.
"This can assist farmers so they can make the necessary improvements, retain valuable nutrients on their farms, and importantly for businesses, save them money while protecting the environment.
"We'll continue with our inspection program and take strong regulatory action if we find non-compliance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.