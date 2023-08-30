One of Australia's largest celery producers is alleged by the Fair Work Ombudsman to have underpaid three via workers more than $91,000.
A & G Lamattina & Sons Pty Ltd, whose farm is at Boneo on the Mornington Peninsula, is alleged to have underpaid the workers $91,907 across one year.
The FWO, who has launched legal action against the company, said it received requests for assistance from three farmhands who alleged they had not been paid during extended periods of their employment.
It is alleged the company underpaid the farmhands between February 2020 and February 2021.
One of the farmhands was allegedly underpaid more than $37,000, while the other two were each underpaid more than $27,000 respectively.
The FWO said Lamattina has since rectified the alleged underpayments in full in February 2023, at least two years after the relevant work period.
The regulator alleges that, during the period, one worker was only paid for 10 out of 52 weeks worked; another was only paid for six out of 36 weeks; and the other was only paid for eight out of 41 weeks worked.
The FWO alleges A & G Lamattina & Sons Pty Ltd breached the Fair Work Act when it allegedly failed to pay the employees in full and at least monthly.
In a statement, the FWO said the farmhands were from non-English speaking backgrounds and held bridging visas when employed by the company.
Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Mark Scully said taking action to improve compliance in the agriculture sector and protect vulnerable workers were priorities for the FWO.
"The agriculture sector, including horticulture, engages many vulnerable workers, such as visa holders, who may be unaware of their rights or unwilling to speak up to their employer," he said.
"Visa holders have the same workplace rights as all other workers.
"Employers who allegedly fail to pay for all time worked are being found out and risk facing penalties."
The FWO is seeking penalties against A & G Lamattina & Sons Pty Ltd for alleged contraventions of the Fair Work Act.
The company faces penalties of up to $66,600 per contravention.
A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 2 October 2023.
Across all sectors, the FWO filed 138 litigations involving visa holder workers, and secured $15 million in court-ordered penalties in litigations involving visa holders, in the six financial years to June 2023.
A & G Lamattina & Sons Pty Ltd was contacted but declined to comment.
