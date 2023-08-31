NSW crop growers are in "high spirits" after a solid start to the growing season following one of the wettest years in the last decade.
Justin Walsh, Narrandera, NSW, was photographed by his father Larry Walsh in his first dryland canola crop.
"So far, we have been so fortunate with the whole season," Justin's wife, Neileen Walsh, said.
"Last year after the floods we couldn't get any crop in so we are all in high spirits this season.
"Crops around the area that got in on time are looking great and one more rain event would be the cherry on the cake."
Meanwhile, Gringegalgona woolgrower Clive Silcock captured a photo of his wool off to the market.
Mr Silcock said the 28 bales of wool were from his two-year-old Merino wethers and usually sits in the 17-18 micron range.
