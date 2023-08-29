Stock & Land
Torello Farm, Dromana wins national award for beef and lamb

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 30 2023 - 8:00am
Torello farm co-owner Mark Brancatisano with their award winning Belted Galloway cattle. Picture supplied
Torello farm co-owner Mark Brancatisano with their award winning Belted Galloway cattle. Picture supplied

Mornington Peninsula based producer, Torello farm have been recognised at a national level for their Belted Galloway beef and Dorset Down lamb.

Holly McGuinness

