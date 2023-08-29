Mornington Peninsula based producer, Torello farm have been recognised at a national level for their Belted Galloway beef and Dorset Down lamb.
Winning the 'from the paddock' category in the 2023 Delicious Harvey Norman Produce Awards, co-owners Mark Brancatisano and partner Sophie O'Neil were beyond happy to have even made it through to finals, they said.
"When we found out we were national finalists, we were honestly just really happy with that outcome and then when we won it we were blown away," Ms O'Neil said.
They grow their cattle across a eight properties along the Mornington Peninsula and sell the produce out of their farm-gate, processing on average two cattle and 10 lambs each week with a nose-to-tail processing philosophy.
Ms O'Neil said she thought this was part of what got them the win.
"The belted Galloways are a really lovely breed and we handle them a lot," she said.
"They're very friendly, are slow growing and we process them at 3 years old, which I think is a big point of difference, and then we age them for a couple of weeks, at least, which I think that gives you a much more intense rich flavoured meat."
Mr Brancatisano said their growers receive 18-month-old cattle and sell it back to Torello farm at three-years-old, they're paid for raising the cattle in cents per kilogram.
Producing Dorset Down lamb as well, they have a similar process, allowing the lambs time to grow to develop a deeper flavour, they process under 12 months.
"Dorset downs are a slower growing breed and we got into them because they are a heritage breed, but people say it does taste different," Ms O'Neil said.
Along with producing fine quality meat, they run a farm-gate operation supplying local produce from over 70 different producers in their region direct to the public, with an extremely loyal customer base.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.