Varroa mite detection found at Balranald, NSW, steps up efforts to trace parasite

Updated August 29 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:39pm
Further detection of the Varroa mite parasite has been found near Balranald, NSW. Picture: Shutterstock
Another detection of Varroa mite has been reported near the Victorian-NSW border, which has triggered a second 25 kilometre surveillance emergency zone that will impact Victorian beekeepers.

