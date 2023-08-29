Another detection of Varroa mite has been reported near the Victorian-NSW border, which has triggered a second 25 kilometre surveillance emergency zone that will impact Victorian beekeepers.
New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) implemented the 25 kilometre zone around hives near Balranald, NSW after hives carrying the parasite were found there.
There are now four Sunraysia and Riverina properties affected in the parasite outbreak, and 10 kilometre
A detection near the border town of Euston last week meant an emergency zone was implemented around Robinvale and surrounds.
Victorian beekeepers within those zones will not be allowed to move their hives into, within or out of the zones and other movements of bees, beehives, used beekeeping equipment and bee products into the state are being strictly regulated and will continue to require a permit.
Permits will also not be granted for queens, escorts and queen cells from NSW and any permit that is granted will take into account the increased risk environment.
Victoria's chief plant health officer Rosa Crnov has confirmed that no Varroa mite has been found in Victoria.
"We understand that beekeepers are concerned about the situation and their hives. I reassure everyone that we are working on a resolution," Dr Crnov said.
"Beekeepers within the emergency zones and across Victoria should continue to be on the look out for Varroa and ensure their permits are up-to-date in the BeeMAX permit and reporting system."
Industry groups such as the Victorian Apiarists Association and Australian Honey Bee Industry Council are also assisting Agriculture Victoria with response efforts.
NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Shane Hetherington said the Balranald detection was associated with the movement of hives from Kempsey.
"This infestation is on the border with Victoria and is the fourth we have traced in the last week, which is a testament to the systems we have in place for hive movements," he said.
"We are very grateful to the majority of bee keepers doing the right thing with their movement permits, which allows us to quickly identify links to infestations and conduct surveillance to uncover any mites which may have moved."
"We understand that these recent detections in areas previously free of Varroa mite are disappointing, but we are confident in our tracing systems and we are uncovering these sites quickly."
He said the source of the cluster in Kempsey is still being resolved.
Authorities will meet on Thursday to assess whether there needs to be a change in strategy from eradication to the management of Varroa mite.
Nationals Mildura MP Jade Benham said it was important the government had a plan and enough resources to prevent further spread.
"Australia has had twelve months notice of this pest being a potential threat to our agricultural industry and with the mite detected in Sunraysia the possibility of spread is very high," Ms Benham said.
"There are over 7800 hives on site where I live alone and over 100,000 in the region."
"Pollination has almost concluded for the season however with these restrictions in place the bees are in real danger of an environmental catastrophe and can have a real impact on future pollination cycles."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.