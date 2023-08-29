Goat kidding season has begun with many new-born kids across the state landing on green grass, producers have observed an increase in twins, triplets and even quads.
Dairy Goat Society Australia federal secretary and Ashwynd stud principal Anita Fogg, said although for pedigree breeders it was still relatively early in the season, she had heard many reports of multiple births already.
"The main group of kids will be born through September, but the few that have been kidding said there's been a lot of triplets, and quads," Ms Fogg said.
"A couple of the bigger breeders have been having quintuplets as well, being five."
While she said twins are the standard birthed from goats, anything more than that was relatively unusual.
"Often they'll say it means a good season coming up," she said.
She also breeds Saanen dairy goats her own stud however only has one doe due to give birth this year, she keeps about a dozen goats for showing and breeding.
Main Ridge Dairy has a milking heard of about 120 and began their kidding season at the beginning of August, with 150 kids on the ground in just three weeks.
Main Ridge Dairy farm manager Scott Wardlaw said he expects by the end of the season the herd will have 230 kids in total.
They run a closed herd and raise kids on milk powder until 12 weeks of age, keeping the females to integrate into the milking herd, they sell the males to carefully selected homes.
Milking is conducted twice a day and kids are fed three times a day until old enough to join the herd.
"From when a doe starts to give birth, until she has kidded is usually an hour, or two and even if she has triplets she'll give birth within two hours," Mr Wardlaw said.
"The kids are up and drinking within an hour of that and she'll have them cleaned up and drinking."
They also kept the kids with their mothers for four-to-five days to ensure the colostrum is consumed by the kids, ensuring they receive the right nutrients.
They'd been lucky this year that only about six does needed assisted births, but had seen just as many triplets born as twins.
Based on the Mornington Peninsula, Mr Wardlaw said the region experiences high rainfall which can cause issues with hoof rot and worms, both common issue among the goat industry.
To combat the wet ground, pregnant does are kept under the cover of a barn with fresh hay and grass daily during kidding.
"By housing them in the barn, it takes away a lot of the health issues we have, the herd is a lot healthier for being in the barn and we can control what they eat as well," Mr Wardlaw said.
