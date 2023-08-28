A company and its director will refrain from offering unlicensed labour hire services, after the Supreme Court of Victoria issued a freezing order.
The Supreme Court of Victoria issued an order earlier this month, to prevent Cameron Workforce, Chamroeum Morm, and director Linna Chiem from dealing with or disposing of assets including two properties.
The Labour Hire Authority alleged the company provided unlicensed labour hire services, and underpaid and provided substandard accommodation to grape and chestnut-picking workers near Benalla.
The Labour Hire Licensing Act 2018, Victoria, outlines that companies face maximum penalties of $600,000 for providing unlicensed labour hire services, and individuals face $150,000 fines.
The Supreme Court has made no final orders against any of the defendants, or any findings that they have taken part in any legal breach.
Labour Hire licensing commissioner Steve Dargavel said the authority was willing to use every resource to protect horticultural workers.
"When it comes to protecting vulnerable workers, we're willing to use every tool at our disposal," he said.
"Victorian labour hire companies are on notice - as well as significant fines, you may face a range of other action if you do the wrong thing by your workers."
