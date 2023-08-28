Sisters Maddy and Elly Stevens share many of their on-farm experiences to their Instagram page Sisters In Ag in hopes of bridging a knowledge gap on Australian agriculture and show off the industry they love.
As third generation farmers they started the page during COVID-19 upon realising no one knew enough about agriculture to ask any further than how their sheep were going, so they wanted to visually share their agriculture journeys.
"I don't know if awareness is the right word, but it's about everybody understanding what we're actually doing," Maddy said.
"We're not just playing with sheep, although we do like to do that, but it's about what we're doing, how we do it and why."
Elly said a lot of the people who follow the page are either a little bit in the industry, or know absolutely nothing about it, which has been great to spread awareness on Australian agriculture
Since beginning the page they've been guest speakers on podcasts, and been part of an RB Sellars campaign and Generation Ag, it's created a world of opportunity for the two young farmers, which they didn't expect.
"That was a huge thing we didn't anticipate to happen," Elly said
"We get to speak about what we love, and when you're speaking about something you love doing and you have a passion for it, it kind of rolls out of your mouth."
Maddy said her passion in agriculture has always been the animals, and she works part-time as a veterinarian nurse locally.
"It is my passion always has been, I since I think I was like two I'm sure I could say the word vet before I could say anything else," Maddy said.
"But mainly the animal health side of things, and animal husbandry has always been my passion.
"And because I do the vet nursing as well, I have the background of different anatomy and conditions, so I try and implement that in our day to day as well."
Elly wears various hats in the industry, as well as being a participant in the Australian Grain Leaders program, she recently spoke on a Women in Agriculture panel at the 2023 Innovation Generation Conference in Adelaide.
She's passionate about the diversity agriculture has.
"It doesn't matter what you're good at or what your strengths are, there's a place for you," Elly said.
She said there's so many different avenues in agriculture and she felt lucky enough that they were able to enjoy so many different parts and share that online as well.
"I get to do the on-farm stuff, marketing, I go out and speak to people all the time and get to do the sustainability stuff, which is trying to look ahead and see how we can manage things moving forward," Elly said.
Being young women in agriculture, they're both also eager to see more women join the industry, as they're confident there's an avenue for everyone.
"There are so many more women in all different parts of the industry than people realise," Maddy said.
"In the last 10 or so years, it has slowly just grown, and grown, and gown and it's it's going to keep growing as well, which is great," Maddy said.
She felt social media had been a great tool to show young people opportunities available to them and provide a platform to show the world what they do.
"A lot of more younger people are getting involved, and I guess it's enticing them to realise oh, that's something I could do." Maddy said.
