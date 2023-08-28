Stock & Land
Sisters In Ag use their social media to showcase agriculture

By Holly McGuinness
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Sisters In Ag founders, Elly and Maddy Stevens, at their family farm in Whiteheads Creek. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Sisters Maddy and Elly Stevens share many of their on-farm experiences to their Instagram page Sisters In Ag in hopes of bridging a knowledge gap on Australian agriculture and show off the industry they love.

