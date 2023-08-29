Dunkeld farmers are drafting a petition after their local council failed to notify residents about new load limits on a local street.
Southern Grampians Shire Council installed a 4-tonne load limit signage on Armitage Street, Dunkeld just two weeks ago but removed signs on Tuesday after receiving community complaints.
Fat lamb farmer and farming contractor Andy Gordon said he used the street about twice a week on average, but during the busy periods almost each day.
"Our family could have tractors going up there even three or four times a day," he said.
"No one knew anything about it, all of a sudden the signs were there."
He said he had been farming in the region for 60 years and farmers needed access to Armitage Street to reduce disruption to the community and busier roads.
"It's an unwritten code of practice with the farming industry that we try to keep off the main drag of communities," he said.
"In this case, there's only three houses that are affected."
He said the council's response at the time was to use alternative roads.
A Dunkeld farmer who operates on either side of Armitage Street, and wanted to remain anonymous, said the load limit meant heavy tractors and machinery would need to move through residential streets and affect homeowners.
"The change to the load limits is stopping agriculture from operating effectively and council appears to be supporting a minority rather than a majority," the farmer said.
Southern Grampians Shire Council acting chief executive officer Darren Barber said the council placed a 4-tonne limit on August 18, because of the road conditions caused by heavy vehicles.
"This load limit still allows vehicles such as school buses, emergency vehicles and garbage trucks to access the road as they are exempt from the limit," he said.
"However, that is not well known and something that council should have explained better to both local residents and the wider Dunkeld community when the signs were installed."
Mr Barber said the council removed the signs on Tuesday following community feedback, and would engage with the community further if the signs were re-introduced.
"If load limits are to be re-introduced along the road, council officers will complete much more detailed engagement, including providing information to road users on what types of exemptions apply for certain vehicles and how permits can be granted for vehicles who need to use the road where there are load limits in place.
"A further inspection of the road would also be completed by relevant council officers, to determine the suitability of a load limit versus other different types of treatments to help protect the condition of the road."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.