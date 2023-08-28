A Mepunga livestock truck driver said leadership skills are an important asset to have for anyone wanting to succeed in the sector.
Joel Haberfield, who drives for Bayles Livestock Transport, spoke about the advantages of connecting with other drivers from around the country at the Livestock & Rural Transport Association of Victoria's conference in Ballarat earlier this month.
In February he attended the Daimler Future Leaders Forum and said he gained valuable insights from fellow industry truck drivers and those working in the trucking industry.
"It is interesting to get a perspective on the transport industry, and not just a local perspective as a livestock carrier in southwest Victoria," Mr Haberfield said about the experience.
"It is about hearing from those in Brisbane and Alice Springs and get different perspectives on what works and doesn't in trucking."
The leadership forum in Canberra also included mentoring by media and political training experts.
His experiences after the event gave him a better insight into training younger people in his part of the trucking industry.
"I think livestock transport is such a niche market, it is so complex as well to get the job right," he said.
"There would be a lot of [livestock drivers] who would've started off as stockmen or worked on farms who transitioned to trucks.
"Now we are seeing truck drivers learning to cart cattle... so I just love to try to teach people and get people excited for the job."
Mr Haberfield encouraged those without a farming background to consider a career in livestock transport, which would promote diversity in the industry.
"If a young person comes up and says 'I haven't got a lot of experience, but I want to learn' you've got to open your mind to teach them," he said.
As part of the forum, Mr Haberfield spoke about a project developed that focused on installing livestock effluent disposal facilities on roads, particularly ones near abattoirs near Melbourne.
"It was one the back of the effluent code coming out last year, and it's just a big thing in controlling the effluent," he said.
"What frustrates me is that it's the driver's responsibility to control that, and it's out of their hands.
Forum facilitator Kylie Flower spoke with Mr Haberfield and said the program's focus was to "develop stronger professional networks".
"People have reported back that they've been able to commence projects because influential people in the room heard about their projects and stepped in," she said.
Ms Flower said it was important for participants to share their experiences and discuss what they are passionate about in the trucking industry.
"We go up and have a tour and hear about where and how legislation is made and sit in the chambers," she said.
"I think it's a bonding experience for everybody."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.