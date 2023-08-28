Twenty-three-year-old, Alice McKay began her journey in shearing over twelve months ago and now finds herself driving up to ten hours on her spare weekends to shear competitively.
Growing up on her family sheep farm in Drummartin, north of Bendigo, she completed year 12, went into wool handling for two years, undertook her wool classers certificate and picked up the shears whilst working as a classer.
"I don't know what it is about shearing, but I genuinely just love it," Ms Mckay said.
"You get to challenge yourself every day and you always set these goals for yourself, so it's really fulfilling when you hit those."
Ms Mckay said she only started shearing just over twelve months ago and quickly realised it was more of a challenge, physically and mentally, but the rewards made it all worth it, including achieving her first 200 shears.
"You work with an unreal team, everyday is fun, and I genuinely enjoy going to work every day," Ms McKay said.
"Even from the start I had a really hard few days and I literally said to them I'm never walking back into that catching pen again."
After some encouraging words from a team mate, taking a moment to debrief she got back in and is grateful for the support.
"We came back and pushed on, I didn't look at my [sheep] counter anymore, kept walking back in there and it was just amazing, but without the team it would be hard," she said.
Her advice for anyone wanting to join the industry is to build a good network and find a great team to work in.
"Main thing about being a shearer is finding a good team," Ms Mckay said.
"If you have nothing to do with the industry it might be hard, but ring up local trainers, talk to your trainer, they'd know the local contractors."
With her own team almost a half-and-half, gender split, she also spends a lot of her time going to various competitive quick shear events, which she noticed most now held a woman's category.
"Not that many years ago there wouldn't have been a woman's event, there just wasn't enough women to put in it," Ms McKay said.
"I've seen a lot more recently, which has been really cool."
With a keen passion for the sport, she often spends her weekends surrounded by shears, and recently undertook a 20 -hour return trip to to Brewarrina, NSW where she won first place at the women's Brewarrina Quickshears.
Ms Mckay was also selected to represent Victoria in the national wool classing competition in October in Jamestown, SA.
