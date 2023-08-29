A not-for-profit organisation and Victorian students have celebrated National Science Week in the form of an introduction to cellular agriculture opportunities.
Cellular Agriculture Australia (CAA) hosted a conference in Melbourne for National Science Week, inviting about 30 students from various backgrounds to learn more about the sector.
This year's science week theme was Innovation: Powering Future Industries.
CAA chief executive Sam Perkins said the event aimed to help revolutionise food systems and introduce students to current technologies.
"We link it off the back of National Science Week because of the theme of the year but also because it focuses on students, we focus on university students," he said.
"The main objective was to try and raise awareness around the future potential job prospects and overall potential of cellular agriculture as a sector."
Cellular Agriculture Australia is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to support the development of cellular agriculture, which uses cells and technologies to develop animal-derived foods and ingredients, or products including breast milk, coffee, chocolate and palm oil.
"Cellular agriculture for us is the use of cells and innovative bio technologies to produce ethical, sustainable and accessible food and agricultural products," Dr Perkins said.
He said there was a shortage of talent in the industry and expected future shortage of talent, and hoped the recent event would help boost numbers.
"The way we wanted to approach that was to try and create a forum of structured, facilitated events that helped participants from a range of different backgrounds explore a range of different things," he said.
"We recognise that the cellular agriculture sector is only going to be successful when it's supported by a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives.
"This is generally going to be a sector that's producing food attractive to a broader audience and needs to be informed and developed by the same people."
He said CAA was currently working with several universities in Victoria, and the event included students from cellular biology, plant sciences, biomedicine, chemical engineering, biotechnology, synthetic biology and more.
"We want the space to be seen as inclusive and supportive of a range of views and opinions even if they may be counter to popular narratives," he said.
Dr Perkins said there were a number of companies in Victoria currently working towards developing cellular agriculture-related technologies.
He said they believed cellular agriculture wasn't a "silver bullet" but had a place in food production, hoped to find a way to provide food ethically and sustainably, and strengthen food security.
"We see a whole heap of white space to play in without interfering or influencing the current supply chain," he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.