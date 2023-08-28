TAFE Gippsland and a local farm at Lindenow have partnered to help deliver intensive English language courses to help support horticulture workers' visa applications.
Ten Kiribat and Timor Leste workers at Bulmer Farms, Lindenow, are taking part in three-month long English lessons to improve their skills and support their longer-term visa applications.
Bulmer Farms communications, people and culture manager Jody O'Brien said they were rapt to partner with TAFE Gippsland and offer benefits to the group and their colleagues.
She said the course would help enable their employees to remain as part of the Gippsland community.
"English is a second or third language for the majority of our Pacific Island employees so getting a better understanding of it will improve their work and personal lives in Australia whilst also providing stability and consistency for our workforce," she said.
She said the course helped improve literacy skills to achieve an International English Language Testing System score for the Horticulture Industry Labour Agreement visa application.
Ms O'Brien said the flow-on effects were a "big win-win for everyone".
"These improved skills will have multiple positive flow-on effects," she said.
"With the workers able to confidently step up to greater leadership capability in our business, take a more active role in on-farm safety activities and discussions as well as be a mentor and vital communication link for new employees who arrive each year on seasonal contracts."
TAFE Gippsland chief executive officer Laura Macpherson said the course would also help with community integration.
"A key part of TAFE Gippsland's strategic work is partnering with local industry to provide innovative solutions to various learning and training needs," she said.
"Providing English language classes to foreign workers will assist with community integration and make life a little easier for them interacting and also when it comes to applying for their visas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.