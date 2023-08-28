Stock & Land
Kiribat and Timor Leste workers at Bulmer Farms study course

August 29 2023 - 7:00am
Bulmer Farms and TAFE Gippsland are offering an intensive English language course to 10 Kiribat and Timor Leste workers. Picture supplied
TAFE Gippsland and a local farm at Lindenow have partnered to help deliver intensive English language courses to help support horticulture workers' visa applications.

