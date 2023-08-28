Stock & Land
Stuart and Bessie Sealey are taking advantage of current buying opportunities in Angus

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
August 28 2023
Buyers Bessie and Stuart Sealey, Meadow Top, Smythesdale, were at CVLX Ballarat to buy trade cattle for the first time to add to their breeding stock.
Stuart and Bessie Sealey are eager and ready to get themselves into farming.

Philippe Perez

