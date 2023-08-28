Stuart and Bessie Sealey are eager and ready to get themselves into farming.
So eager in fact, the couple from Meadow Top, Smythesdale believe the recent drop in prices has presented an opportunity to speed up their breeding processes.
They recently purchased property in the area and were eager to establish a strong herd of cattle.
Mr Sealey noted that the current market is favourable for buyers like them, and were eagerly looking at pens at the latest Ballarat store sale in search of quality stock.
"We already have got 60 breeding stock, and for the first time, we were looking to buy some trade cattle," he said.
"We just bought a new block to run some cattle around, so we'll do that for about three months and see what happens."
The couple, who still have day jobs in land clearing and vegetation, are working towards their dream of establishing a productive farm, but Mr Sealey said he was cautious about doing things too quickly to get there.
"This is more of a hobby for us where we work around the weekend a bit, and there's a hope that we get to a commercial standard," he said.
"But for now, starting with some small numbers is what we want."
But Mr Sealey said taking up buying opportunities when they arrive was also important.
"The last few weeks in the market were the main motivation for speeding things up a little bit," he said.
"We were thinking of doing something like this in about six months', but since we bought up the land, we want to stock it as efficiently as possible.
"It's about buying pens of smaller numbers for us right now, testing the waters a bit without exposing ourselves too much."
