Following surprising top prices at the inaugural Moorunga Angus stud bull sale last year, prices this year had declined.
In an offering of 24 sires, Moorunga Angus stud, Dromana, sold bulls to a top price of $12,000 and an average price of $7,666.
Last years top-priced bull sold to $20,000, with an average of $10,575, which Moorunga Angus stud manager Glenn Trout believed was a reflection of the market.
"Considering the current market, we got away with that pretty well and it's good to see some return clients and certainly some of the better end of the bulls went into great programs," Mr Trout said.
Lot 4 Moorunga Powerplay T1 was top-priced bull of the sale, purchased by Watermill Pastoral, Red Hill, it sold for $12,000.
Watermill farm manager Matt Thomson said he was looking for a bull with a low gestational and birth weight.
Lot 4 recorded a birth weight of +1.1, and growth figures of +39 for 200-day weight, +69 for 400-day weight, and +96 for 600-day weight.
He recorded an eye muscle area of +10.4 square centimetres, rump fat of +1.3 and rib fat of +0.5.
Being from Texas Angus bloodlines Mr Thomson said he believed they had good consistent bloodlines that would breed true to type which was particularly desirable for their operation.
Watermill Pastoral run a commercial Angus beef operation with 110 breeding cattle and intend to put the bull over heifer cows.
Auctioneer of the sale and Elders stock agent Ryan Bajada said it was a really good sale considering where the market was at and interest in the sale came from right across Victoria, and as far as Queensland.
"Across the bull sales we're working now there's been about a 25 per cent reduction, average-wise, on last year," Mr Bajada said.
"So that slots in right there with where the markets at."
Volume buyers, Jayden and Arialle Boulton, Sale purchased four bulls from Moorunga Angus, Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 9 and Lot 24, for a total of $30,000.
Their top price purchase was Lot 5, which recorded a birth weight of +5.4, and growth figures of +65 for 200-day weight, +120 for 400-day weight, and +162 for 600-day weight.
He recorded an EMA of -0.9 square centimetres, rump fat of -2.3 and rib fat of -2.7.
Mr Boulton said as he's not a figures man, he purchased based on looks and will put his new bulls over second calving-cows and heifers as he hoped to improve genetics across their herd of 400 breeders.
"We like the Texas cattle and Millah Murrah with them, they seem to be pretty nice cattle," Mr Boulton said.
"They've got to move, and look right."
