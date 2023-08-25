Leongatha livestock agents say drier conditions are leading to larger yardings and cattle finding homes at "reduced prices".
Phelan & Henderson Co auctioneer Simon Henderson said it was a larger sale, with agents yarding about 4500-head of cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, Koonwarra, on Friday.
"We saw the best straight-bred Angus calves were least-effected by any price fall, we had some good Angus weaner steers that weighed 273kg made $1010, that's 370[c/kg]," he said.
"Most of the other cattle saw some price falls, under the current climate where everyone has lost confidence with an El Nino.
"It is playing out early, you don't need to wait until January for it to be dry, it's dry from Yarram to Goulburn."
Mr Henderson said some areas were still wet and muddy after recent rain, and those producers looked forward to sunnier weather to grow grass.
He said people seemed concerned that the season was going to "cut out" and they needed to get in early, ahead of possible rising fodder prices.
"No one is complaining about the reduced prices because a lot of them are happy to see the cattle go and they're not being forced into a corner where they have to buy fodder," he said.
Mr Henderson said there was an absence of a couple of feedlot buyers who were present a fortnight ago.
"Cattle are still finding homes - at reduced prices - which is the complete opposite of what you would expect at this time of year," he said.
"Whatever happens in the north, will happen down here."
James Kyle, SEJ Livestock Leongatha, said it was a decent yarding of cattle and breeder-type steers and heifers had strong competition.
"Considering where the market is at the moment I thought we got out of it fairly well, probably better than first expected early this morning," he said.
"The further the day goes on and you get into a few cattle people start to fill up orders.
"Secondary cattle and lighter cattle were probably the hardest things to sell, but if you had a good breeder-type steer or heifer, they were well sought after."
He said the cattle went mostly to local restockers and the usual feedlot competition at Leongatha.
"Just a typical, sunny day at Leongatha," he said.
"All in all, we've had a nice week of weather, we've come off an inch of rain last weekend and grass is starting to move.
"People might be wet in some spots and reluctant to move, but hopefully in the coming weeks we see more competition."
Hidden Springs, Pound Creek, sold 14 steers, 513 kilograms, for $1180 or 230 cents a kilogram.
Vuiller Shorthorns, Yanakie, sold 14 steers, 422kg, for $1220 or 265c/kg.
D&E Crawford, Bass, sold nine steers, 370kg, for $950 or 257c/kg.
GJ & HT Symons, Traralgon South, sold 20 steers, 348kg, for $930 or 267c/kg.
P Peluso, Mirboo North, sold six steers, 335kg, for $880 or 263c/kg, and three steers for $510.
Gibson Farm sold eight steers, 513kg, for $1300 or 253c/kg.
CJ & KL Nelson, Bairnsdale, sold 15 steers, 553kg, for $1760 or 318c/kg, and 17 steers, 504kg, for $1460 or 290c/kg, and 11 steers, 449kg, for $1200 or 267c/kg.
M Triantafyllou sold 17 steers, 429kg, for $1250 or 291c/kg, and 17 heifers, 409kg, for $980 or 240c/kg.
Mountain Maid sold six steers, 405kg, for $1170 or 289c/kg, and seven steers, 371kg, for $860 or 231c/kg, and 13 steers, 283kg, for $940 or 332c/kg, and 25 heifers, 349kg, for $950 or 272c/kg, and 21 heifers, 269kg, for $770 or 286c/kg.
Campaspe, Kilmore, sold 17 Hereford steers, 601kg, for $1720 or 286c/kg, and 17 steers, 580kg, for $1710 or 295c/kg, and 18 steers, 574kg, for $1600 or 279c/kg, and 13 steers, 557kg, for $1520 or 273c/kg, and 17 steers, 541kg, for $1460 or 270c/kg, and 13 steers, 513kg, for $1340 or 261c/kg, and 14 steers, 478kg, for $1300 or 272c/kg.
J&C Triantafyllou sold 19 steers, 420kg, for $1140 or 271c/kg.
Woodside Farms sold 12 steers, 392kg, for $1060 or 270c/kg.
TPA Pastoral sold 20 steers, 345kg, for $1250 or 362c/kg, and 15 steers, 340kg, for $1160 or 341c/kg, and 20 steers, 320kg, for $980 or 306c/kg.
K Van Egmond, Tonimbuk, sold 15 steers, 230kg, for $700 or 304c/kg.
R Nicholson sold nine Speckle Park steers, 302kg, for $610 or 202c/kg, and 18 Speckle Park steers, 264kg, for $600 or 227c/kg.
D&R Birrs, Stradbroke, sold 19 Hereford steers, 679kg, for $1750 or 258c/kg.
NW Page, Sale, sold 20 steers, 580kg, for $1770 or 305c/kg, and 19 steers, 542kg, for $1550 or 286c/kg.
D&A Heyne, Newry, sold 17 steers, 489kg, for $1450 or 297c/kg.
Melaleuca Pastoral Trust, Leongatha, sold 15 steers, 521kg, for $1490 or 286c/kg.
Holleywoods Pastoral, Giffard, sold nine steers, 467kg, for $1390 or 298c/kg, and 14 steers, 394kg, for $1290 or 327c/kg, and 22 heifers, 405kg, for $1060 or 262c/kg.
AC&RA Bowman, Winnindoo, sold 19 steers, 446kg, for $1470 or 330c/kg, and 18 steers, 423kg, for $1380 or 326c/kg.
J&J Mosley, Briagolong, sold 18 steers, 427kg, for $1350 or 316c/kg, and 14 steers, 372kg, for $1130 or 304c/kg.
Willdarben Farm Pty Ltd, Nambrok, sold 21 steers, 544kg, for $1400 or 257c/kg, and 18 steers, 486kg, for $1100 or 226c/kg.
NR&KD Hansford, Yinnar, sold 25 steers, 400kg, for $1130 or 282c/kg.
JB Drewett, Yinnar South, sold eight steers, 368kg, for $1060 or 288c/kg.
T&N Pouw, Halston, sold 22 steers, 365kg, for $1080 or 296c/kg.
M Rice, Morwell, sold 12 steers, 357kg, for $970 or 272c/kg, and 16 steers, 337kg, for $780 or 231c/kg.
Allman & Duggan, Howalong, sold 12 steers, 298kg, for $850 or 285c/kg, and 19 Hereford steers, 292kg, for $650 or 223c/kg.
D&L Christensen, Glengarry, sold 16 steers, 395kg, for $980 or 248c/kg.
Dunburgh Agriculture, Neerim, sold 15 steers, 547kg, for $1780 or 325c/kg, and 15 steers, 523kg, for $1670 or 319c/kg, and 13 steers, 476kg, for $1500 or 315c/kg, and eight steers, 416kg, for $900 or 216c/kg, and 14 heifers, 420kg, for $1120 or 267c/kg.
Rolling Hills Natural Beef, Trafalgar South, sold 18 steers, 523kg, for $1680 or 321c/kg, and 18 steers, 503kg, for $1680 or 334c/kg, and 16 steers, 514kg, for $1680 or 327c/kg, and 18 steers, 512kg, for $1690 or 330c/kg and 18 steers, 512kg, for $1690 or 330c/kg, and 18 steers, 478kg, for $1400 or 293c/kg, and 16 steers, 521kg, for $1530 or 294c/kg.
M&M Cattle Co, Powlett River, sold 22 steers, 386kg, for $1280 or 332c/kg, and 21 steers, 330kg, for $1110 or 336c/kg, and 21 steers, 367kg, for $1140 or 311c/kg.
BM&SM Higgins, Glenmaggie, sold 19 steers, 369kg, for $1150 or 312c/kg, and 18 steers, 320kg, for $1110 or 347c/kg.
MR Higgins, Glenmaggie, sold 23 steers, 303kg, for $1080 or 356c/kg, and 15 steers, 318kg, for $1100 or 346c/kg, and 24 steers, 290kg, for $1090 or 376c/kg.
J Colbert, Hunterston, sold 18 Speckle Park steers, 318kg, for $600 or 189c/kg, and 16 steers, 314kg, for $880 or 280c/kg and 21 steers, 270kg, for $450 or 167c/kg.
WE, TL, MT & Y Warren, Denison, sold 14 steers, 633kg, for $1470 or 232c/kg, and 16 steers, 572kg, for $1290 or 226c/kg, and six steers, 594kg, for $1190 or 200c/kg, and 22 Friesian steers, 412kg, for $670 or 163c/kg, and four heifers for $400.
P Peluso, Mirboo North, sold nine heifers, 296kg, for $710 or 240c/kg.
R Marks, Glengarry, sold seven heifers, 417kg, for $1050 or 252c/kg.
A&L Sage, Leongatha, sold 11 heifers, 402kg, for $1140 or 284c/kg.
Northside Pastoral, Inverloch, sold nine heifers, 392kg, for $1110 or 283c/kg.
N Rees & N Savige, Westbury, sold 16 heifers, 303kg, for $980 or 323c/kg.
B Tesselaar, Maffra, sold five heifers, 394kg, for $980 or 249c/kg.
Spring Valley Pastoral Pty Ltd sold seven heifers, 255kg, for $690 or 271c/kg.
T&JA Christensen, Glengarry, sold 14 heifers, 367kg, for $900 or 245c/kg.
D&R Scott, Stony Creek, sold nine cows with Speckle Park calves at foot for $1060, and five cows with calves at foot for $1080, and four cows with calves at foot for $1260, and two cows with calves at foot for $1060.
The same vendor sold one bull for $1900, and one bull for $1710.
RL&KA Blacker, Bega, sold 10 cows with calves at foot for $1340.
Gowell Pastoral, Candelo, sold seven cows with calves at foot for $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.