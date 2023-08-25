Stock & Land
No detection of Varroa found in Victoria, despite parasite seen in Sunraysia region

August 26 2023 - 9:00am
Victoria's chief plant health officer has remained confident that Varroa mite has not been seen in Victoria, after the NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed Varroa mite had been found in beehives in the Sunraysia region.

