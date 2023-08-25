Victoria's chief plant health officer has remained confident that Varroa mite has not been seen in Victoria, after the NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed Varroa mite had been found in beehives in the Sunraysia region.
Rosa Crnov said biosecurity officers had been undergoing continued surveillence and no incursion of the parasite into the state had been detected.
'Victoria is committed to the National Response Plan and will be undertaking further surveillance in the region," Dr Crnov said.
"We are also working closely with New South Wales to trace beehives and understand their movements."
Varroa mite was found in beehives in both Euston in the Sunraysia region and at Euroley in the Riverina, resulting in a new emergency order being issued.
The detections come as the almond pollination season in Victoria's Sunraysia region comes to an end, and beekeepers start to relocate their hives to pollinate other fruits and crops throughout the state.
Under the nationally agreed response plan, no hives can move within 25km of an infested beehive.
This applies to bee hives located in Victoria that are located within NSW's 25km zone at Euston.
About 60 per cent of Australia's almond industry trees are within Victoria's Sunraysia region.
"Agriculture Victoria will make every effort to contact any beekeepers that might be affected by this zone," Dr Crnov said.
"Beekeepers who think they might be impacted are encouraged to contact us," she said.
The detection come as the almond pollination season in Victoria's Sunraysia region comes to an end, and beekeepers start to relocate their hives to pollinate other fruits and crops throughout the state.
A permit is required for anyone bringing bees, hives, queen bees, used beekeeping equipment, pollen for bee feeding, and bee products, including honeycomb, into any part of Victoria from any other state or territory.
"It's crucial for beekepeers to follow the mandatory permit system for entry of bees, hives and apiary movements into Victoria," Dr Crnov said.
"This system helps protect our state, while enabling essential horticultural pollination activities to continue."
"Application for queen bees from all states except New South Wales will be assessed."
Dr Crnov said permits would not be granted for queens, escorts and queen cells from NSW.
Victorian registered beekeepers are required to keep movement records under Victorian regulations.
Varroa mite was first detected in Newcastle in 2022 and had since steadily spread through the northern coast since then.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.