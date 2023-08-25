Agriculture Victoria is investigating reports of animal cruelty at a farm east of Lake Corangamite.
The Standard was contacted by a local resident who said there were "mass deaths" at a beef farm.
He said hundreds of cattle on the property appeared to be starved, malnourished or dead.
He said some cattle were becoming stuck in mud and perishing.
The man claimed up to 200 cattle were left in another property, owned by the same farmer, for five-and-a-half days, without food during the coldest week of winter.
He said neighbouring property owners had made several complaints to RSPCA and the Department of Agriculture.
The Standard understands the department, which is the regulatory body for reports involving mass cattle, is investigating.
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES
An Agriculture Victoria spokeswoman said the department took animal welfare "very seriously".
"We respond to all allegations received," she said.
"Anyone wishing to make a specific complaint can contact Agriculture Victoria."
The department assesses each animal cruelty investigation for the most appropriate regulatory outcome, ranging from voluntary compliance and education to warning and infringement notices and prosecutions for serious matters.
