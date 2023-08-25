Stock & Land
Wirruna Poll Herefords top priced bull interstate bound to Victoria

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Top priced bull of the sale Wirruna Seaview S104, sold for $16,000 with purchaser Jenna Burden, Burden Family Trust, Camiambo, Vic and Wirruna Poll Hereford stud principal, Ian Locke.
Holbrook, NSW, stud, Wirruna Poll Herefords sold to a top of $16,000 at their spring bull and female sale, with bulls showing high intramuscular fat (IMF) and eye muscle area figures (EMA) well sought after.

