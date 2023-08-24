Stock & Land
Varroa declared in Riverina and Sunraysia

Updated August 24 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:58pm
Varroa mite has now also been detected in the Riverina and Sunraysia regions of NSW, taking the total infested premises to 215.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has detected Varroa mite in beehives at Euroley in the Riverina and Euston in the Sunraysia region, resulting in a new biosecurity (Varroa mite) emergency order being issued.

