Stock & Land
Home/News

Flood inquiry hears about confusing messages and leadership from authorities

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Think Agri and agronomist Kate Burke and Rochester dairy farmer Tom Acocks spoke at the public inquiry into the October 2022 floods at Echuca on Friday. Picture by Philippe Perez
Founder of Think Agri and agronomist Kate Burke and Rochester dairy farmer Tom Acocks spoke at the public inquiry into the October 2022 floods at Echuca on Friday. Picture by Philippe Perez

Farmers have told stories of the confusion and anxiety their communities experienced through conflicting messaging from authorities at one of the first public inquiries into the October 2022 flood event in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.