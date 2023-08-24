Victoria's top vet has warned the state has the "perfect storm" for an emergency animal disease outbreak within the next five years during a speech to saleyard operators in central Victoria.
Victorian chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke told the Australian Livestock Saleyards Conference Victoria had an "unprecedented" risk for an outbreak of a disease like foot and mouth or lumpy skin by 2027.
He said CSIRO researchers indicated the state had a higher chance of contracting an emergency animal disease because of its dense livestock population, climatic conditions and high levels of interstate animal movement.
The closer proximity of farms compared to other states, which could help disease spread more quickly, and Victoria's mixed-farming operations of pigs, sheep, and beef were other factors for the findings.
"These are feared diseases because they are not easy to get rid of," Dr Cooke told the conference.
"There are plenty of countries who have had foot and mouth disease, who are developed economies, who have good veterinary systems and good border systems."
Dr Cooke said on a global scale, the risk of animal diseases being transmitted was higher than ever before - and driven by skyrocketing cost of living pressures.
"When the world goes into a cost of living crisis, the temptation for illegal animal movements is much, much higher," he said.
"We also know climate variability is affecting the ways diseases are spreading and we are also witnessing the effects of social and economic migration and the breakdown of borders and the refugee crisis."
During the 2001 UK foot and mouth disease incident, Dr Cooke said saleyards "were central to the whole outbreak" and warned Victorian saleyards would be required to play their part to halt the spread.
"I've had to deal with foot and mouth twice in my career and if it was a football match, it would be a very, very tough, arduous one but the good news is we are very much more match fit for it across Australia, but especially in Victoria," he said.
Dr Cooke used to conference to explain what would happen in the first 72 hours should an emergency animal disease outbreak take place in Australia.
It would include a nationwide standstill of livestock where export trade would be immediately halted, border checkpoints would be established, and animals would require a permit to be moved.
Saleyards would be required to implement an emergency plan for three days.
"Livestock would not be able to move, but people will be able to leave depending on cleaning protocols," Dr Cooke said.
"Then we would roll out an emergency permitting system ... very much learned from COVID and based around convenience and based around QR codes and so on.
"It's not a right to roam, because there is an element within the system which will decide whether you can travel with a permit, otherwise you will be refused."
He said one of the biggest challenges for the agriculture sector in the event of an outbreak would be navigating challenges around exports.
"Australia having an export-stopping disease would have a big effect," he said.
"Victoria has a high dependence on export markets with 70-75pc of livestock products exported overseas."
