Victorian chief vet Graeme Cooke warns of emergency animal diseases

Bryce Eishold
August 25 2023 - 7:00am
Victorian chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke spoke about the risk of an emergency animal disease at a conference in Bendigo. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Victoria's top vet has warned the state has the "perfect storm" for an emergency animal disease outbreak within the next five years during a speech to saleyard operators in central Victoria.

