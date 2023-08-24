Equipment financing for Australian farmers: Upgrading farm machinery and technology

Machinery and technology has evolved to keep up with the challenges of modern farming. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The agricultural industry is challenged by climate change, sustainability concerns and increasing global population. As the demand for produce rises, so too does the necessity to increase efficiency, keep labour costs low and maximise returns.

Luckily, machinery and technology has evolved to keep up with such challenges. Farm modernisation can help your business reach environmentally sustainable goals; an important feature to reap the benefits of government tax incentives and meet consumer expectations.

The drawback of upgrading your farm?

Investing in new equipment and technologies will cost you a whole lot of capital upfront.

Fortunately, rural finance providers offer equipment financing options to help you get a leg up and stay afloat in a competitive market.

Why should you upgrade farm machinery and technology?

Technology is evolving to enable agricultural operations to become more efficient and profitable. Advances in machinery and technology have reduced physical labour requirements, allowing farmers the chance to expand economically.

Modern technologies such as drones and precision agriculture have empowered farmers to make informed decisions on resource allocation and crop management, which in turn increases yield.

Benefits of equipment finance:

1. Gives you access to required assets and agricultural products without having to pay for them upfront

2. Manage your cash flow with fixed instalment payments

3. Provide possible tax benefits where the equipment is being used to generate income

Types of equipment that can be financed

Professional Services Equipment

Computers, hardware and fit outs

Agricultural equipment

Manufacturing equipment

Construction equipment

Machinery including forklifts and excavators

Specialised equipment for health care

Equipment loans

This product can be specific to machinery or broadly to equipment. Equipment loans are referred to as a goods loan. In this arrangement, your business buys and owns the equipment from the beginning, making regular repayments on the loan.

Balloon payments may be available; which can keep your instalments low and free up cash flow with a lump sum to pay at the end of the loan.

Leasing options

When you lease farm equipment you are able to use the equipment and have the benefits of ownership while the financer retains actual ownership of the equipment. This allows you to use quality equipment without needing to pay upfront costs.

Monthly repayments can be tailored to fit within your budget. In most cases you are able to claim tax deductions for your lease repayments.

Equipment-specific grants

Government grants are available to farmers to purchase new equipment that will increase your productivity, boost environmental sustainability or improve animal health and welfare. In order to be eligible, you must first create a detailed business plan that indicates what equipment you will need and how you intend to use it, and how it will benefit your farm.

There are many kinds of grants available; do your research and make multiple applications to different grants.

The wrap up