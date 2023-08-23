Below average rainfall and above average temperatures are expected to cause an early start to the bush fire season across large parts of Australia, according to the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) spring bush fire outlook.
The report stated there would be higher grass and crop growth across Victoria as a result of moist soil and above average rainfall over the last three years, making for significant amounts of fuel for fire to burn through across the state.
The AFAC report identified areas in the central west and northern Victoria to have an increased risk, which Deputy Commissioner Emergency Management Victoria Amanda Leck said it was often grass and cropping fires of concern in those regions.
Far east Gippsland, was identified with an increased fire risk for spring considering a strong drying out trend was observed across the area.
"We're concerned about that dryness and the impact on the vegetation [In far east Gippsland] that was un-burnt during the 2019/2020 fires," Ms Leck said.
"We've seen significant vegetation growth due to the prevailing La Nina conditions over the past couple of years, and then we are seeing that drying trend.
"We are still seeing increased risk around vegetation in both parts of the state but different vegetation types."
Throughout the rest of Victoria the risk of fire was normal fires were still possible, Ms Leck said communities should stay alert, and farmers should be aware and well informed of conditions.
"In agricultural areas, some of the grasses will likely cure earlier in most areas, and they may present an elevated risk until the harvest occurs," she said.
"And obviously take precautions around harvesting of crops in those conditions, and we know farmers are well experienced in understanding local risk and taking those actions."
