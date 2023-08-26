The way people have had to deal with compliance today is different to how it was a decade ago.
That's the message which compliance officer Brendon Ryan is asking livestock transporters to be aware of more and more.
He was speaking Livestock & Rural Transport Association of Victoria conference in Ballarat in August and outlined a list of 34 documents and records that could be asked for when a company receives a notice to produce from an authorised officer.
"I'm not talking about notices that you get for missing a weighbridge - these are more in depth," Mr Ryan said.
"It's certainly not something that you or any of your staff would want to receive."
Mr Ryan went through a list ranging from records of rosters, employment contracts, trip schedules, work diary pages, fuel receipts, training, plus more, all required to be produced in two weeks.
His speech came off the back of a nearly five-hour podcast with his colleague and friend Bruce Gunter which went into the subject in-depth after hearing plenty of enquiries from truck drivers across the country.
He said it was sometimes easy for livestock transporters to get into a false sense of security.
"From when we had learnt that we were coming to the conference... we have had many conversations with various different people in the industry from drivers to operators and those in National Heavy Vehicle Registrar (NHVR)," he said.
"The common feeling we are getting at least is that livestock transport flies under the radar when it comes to compliance.
"The problem with thinking it won't happen to you, whether you are willing to take a risk... or push the boundaries a little or a lot, is that when you do receive one of these notices to produce, you are going to wish you hadn't taken that risk."
Mr Gunter said those in livestock transportation "have got it tough" having to consider animal welfare issues, loading stock and effluent issues.
"You've got so many other variables, as opposed to someone driving from Sydney to Melbourne with a load of frozen freight," he said.
Investigations manager for NHVR Steve Dempsey also spoke at the conference.
He is based in Brisbane, but manages teams based in Victoria, along with Qld and SA, and said he was committed to working with businesses transparently.
"I want to stress this to people who ask in the industry who we are and what we do - we are not the police," he said.
"Yes, I personally have a policing background in a former life and a majority of our workforce are made up of ex-police officers and ex-work safety investigators, but there are safety compliance officers who have transitioned into investigations, so there is a whole mixture of a skill set.
"People bring in their own ideas and knowledge."
He said when he looks at an allegation and has to talk to an operation, the collection of information can be vast, but an ultimate aim was to point companies in the right direction.
"We look at everything that you've got, like your systems, your policies, procedures, and if everything's in place, then an allegation can be disproved," he said.
"We always have procedural fairness and call for that fairness if we speak to you."
Mr Dempsey said that while some may not like how compliance is framed, it was important to keep records not only to be safe, but also productive.
"Records and compliance go hand in hand, if you got the records and you are asked to produce the evidence, then it's not a problem," he said.
