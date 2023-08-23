Stock & Land
Invest Inya Farmer using partnership to educate students

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Nathan and Jo MacPhee, Invest Inya Farmer, have an educational program in its pilot stage for students to learn about on-farm risk management and capital. Picture supplied
Seven Victorian farms have featured in an investment program that helps students learn about farming capital and engage with growing seasons.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

