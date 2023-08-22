Stock & Land
Yannathan man found $10,000 for not giving adequate care to poultry

August 22 2023 - 5:00pm
A Yannathan man had been found guilty of failing to provide adequate husbandry for hundreds of poultry on his property. File picture.
A Yannathan man has been found guilty of not providing adequate care for hundreds of poultry on his property and not having a Property Identification Code (PIC) for the birds.

