A Yannathan man has been found guilty of not providing adequate care for hundreds of poultry on his property and not having a Property Identification Code (PIC) for the birds.
Wayne Peachy was fined $10,000 by the Dandenong Magistrates Court and given a 10-year conditional order to ensure that he meets all animal husbandry requirements, including veterinary care and treatment.
Agriculture Victoria program manager animal health and welfare compliance, Daniel Bode said officers had visited Mr Peachy's property several times last year over the issue.
"Our officers first attended the property in March of 2021 and found approximately 200 poultry either ranging the property or in cages," Mr Bode said.
"Unfortunately the condition of many of the birds and their cages was very poor, with stagnant, oily green water, large amounts of litter across the property, including food scraps and plastic containers that could injure or entangle birds.
"Mr Peachy was given a number of notices to comply requiring him to provide his birds with water and food as well as provide any sick birds with veterinary or other appropriate care and treatment, which was not adequately complied with."
In handing down the sentence Magistrate Tony Burns took into account the personal circumstances of Mr Peachey but said husbandry "is an absolute obligation by the owner to treat all animals humanely and free from cruelty."
The Livestock Disease Control Act 1994 requires owners of livestock, including poultry, to apply for the allocation of a PIC, that identifies the properties where the poultry are kept.
