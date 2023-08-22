Nhill is among one of the locations selected to take part in a community paddock initiative, run by BASF Australia and crops are now sprouting.
The paddock utilises knowledge and land from local growers, who have dedicated select areas on their land for the project, growing barley, wheat, canola and utilising products from BASF to ensure crop protection.
Once harvested proceeds will be donated back into the community to the Nhill District Sporting Club.
It follows on from the success of last year's community paddock in Rupanyup, with land donated from grain growers Weidemann Pastoral Co.
Not only is the project intended to provide support to the community, it also is aimed as a way to spread knowledge around best practice to growers in the region.
The other community paddock this year is located in Paskeville, SA and BASF Australia head of broad-acre Andrew Gourlay said the organisation was delighted to give back to both communities on board.
"BASF takes great pride in not only supporting growers, but also giving back to local groups that are the heart and soul of our communities," he said.
The sites had most prominently sown barley back in May, with smaller volumes of canola and wheat also growing.
The crops were treated with various BASF products to address weed control and treatments intended to deliver a high quality yield
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
