Peter Stoitse Transport pleads guilty to work safety related charges and fined $110,000.

Updated August 23 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
Gippsland company fined and convicted after workers injured in milk tanker accidents
A trucking company based in Gippsland has been convicted and fined $110,000 after two drivers were injured in separate milk tanker incidents in 2020.

