Gippsland company fined and convicted after workers injured in milk tanker accidents

A trucking company based in Gippsland has been convicted and fined $110,000 after two drivers were injured in separate milk tanker incidents in 2020.
Peter Stoitse Transport Pty Ltd appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 21, where they pleaded guilty to a range of work safety-related charges, including failing to provide or maintain safe work systems.
The company was also ordered to pay costs of $6,358.
The court was told one of those injured workers had raised safety concerns with management over a tanker he was to drive in February 2020, but those concerns were dismissed.
While driving in Poowong East, the driver then realised the truck brakes were faulty, and while trying to slow down, jack-knifed the truck.
He had been taken to hospital with soft tissue and finger injuries.
After an investigation, it was discovered that the tanker has several safety issues including inefficient performing brake slack adjusters, which slowed the reaction time of the trailer brakes, and deflated suspension airbags.
Later that year, another worker was involved in a crash on Korumburra-Inverloch Road when the trailer he was driving began to sway, and the truck lost control before rolling into a ditch.
On that occasion, the driver was taken to the hospital with bruising and swelling to his forearm.
After another investigation, it was discovered that several significant safety concerns needed to be addressed.
These included worn brake drums on both the prime mover and trailer, as well as worn suspension shackle brushes that required replacement.
In June 2022, the company had been convicted and fined $490,000 for the death of a tanker driver in a 2018 incident that occurred in Leongatha.
WorkSafe executive director of health and safety Narelle Beer said it was clear the company hadn't learnt it's lessons from the 2018 accident.
"It's horrifying that a company can be so negligent as to not learn from a tragedy that cost somebody their life," Dr Beer said.
"WorkSafe will not hesitate to prosecute any employer who puts the lives and safety of their workers at risk while on the road."
