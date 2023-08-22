Sheep breeders across Gippsland breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as light showers greeted visitors for day two of the Gippsland Merino Field Days, where four studs opened their gates in eastern Victoria.
Stockton Merino stud at Hillside, The Fringe Merino stud at Briagolong, Macehill Merino stud at Stockdale and Bindawarra Merinos at Giffard West took part in the 2023 showcase.
It was the first field day for new stud, Macehill, with stud principals Luke and Casey Nicholls welcoming people from across Gippsland as their property received some welcomed rain.
Mr Nicholls said the prospect of selling sheep for the first time was "exciting and daunting" and noted he would sell about 12 15-month-old rams at the Gippsland Merino Ram Sale on September 5.
Meanwhile, Giffard West stud Bindawarra Merinos will venture out on its own this year after opting to host an on-property sale instead of taking part in the multi-vendor auction despite topping it with a $9000 ram in 2022.
Bindarawarra Merinos stud principals Steve and Lisa Harrison said they had received about 230 millimetres of rain at their property between Sale and Yarram year-to-date.
Stockton Merino stud principal Allan Stewart, Hillside, was another grazier to open his gates for the field day.
"We're now in our 51st year," Mr Stewart said.
"We have a big focus on the meat side of things, and our rams have a high degree of intramuscular fat."
Mr Stewart will sell about 20 rams at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange sale next month.
Veteran sheep breeder John Freeman and his partner Denise Willox welcomed prospective clients to their property at Briagolong and said they would offer 12 rams at the sale, including five polled animals.
"We're one inch of rain away from a good start to spring," Mr Freeman said.
Elders Gippsland district wool manager Madi Gallagher visited the seven studs across the two days, and said stud principals had realistic expectations leading into the September 5 sale.
"I think all the studs were well-supported by a majority of loyal and return clients who have bought rams from these studs for the many years," she said.
"We also saw a lot of former clients who sat out from last year's sale, but returned this year with interest."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
