Farmers and advisers have spoken candidly about flood recovery and its impacts on their livestock and crops.
An online compilation video has gathered the thoughts of Victorian farmers after facing the 2022 floods.
The National Centre for Farmer Health released an 18-minute compilation video on the farmers' flood recovery perspectives, shared on social media for widespread awareness and support.
Lyall Grey, National Centre for Farmer Health spoke online to more than 50 farmers, health professionals and industry advisers about effects on health and wellbeing after extreme weather.
"The one thing that really stood out for me was the resilience of our farmers," he said.
"They talked about being cut off from town, having to move stock to the small areas of the farm not flooded, the many times the header was bogged trying to harvest crops that survived the heavy rainfall, and how they are managing the stress and fatigue during the months of flood recovery."
The Victorian agricultural sector faced about $1-billion in losses for horticultural, grazing and broadacre cropping industries and $840 million in asset losses.
Grants are still available for community groups to host events for social connection and mental health promotion.
Farmers affected by flood or extreme weather conditions can access free online services with farmer-health-trained psychologists here.
The compilation video can be viewed here.
