National Centre for Farmer Health shares video on flood recovery

August 22 2023 - 4:00pm
An 18-minute compilation video is highlighting farmers' perspectives on flood recovery. Picture supplied
Farmers and advisers have spoken candidly about flood recovery and its impacts on their livestock and crops.

