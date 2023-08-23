Cheaper sheepmeat and wool prices have become a reality, with all selling centres on Monday recording significantly-softer trends.
Prices were at some of the lowest rates the industry has witnessed in quite a few years, with sales late last week experiencing declines of up to $20 a head.
Prices have continued to slip despite reduced supplies in the north.
There was solid prices for sheep last week at Wagga Wagga, NSW, as southern processors gave it their best shot against Fletcher International, Dubbo, NSW.
A trend at the market on the day was improved demand for Merino sheep as buyers switched to longer-wool Merino ewes knowing the skin value would help their bottom line somewhat.
Heavy crossbred ewes topped at $98, while Merino ewes hit $110 to average 272 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Light and medium-weight sheep gained a few dollars and made from $36-$66.
Meanwhile, at Wagga Wagga, prices headed south for old trade lambs, due to bigger supplies.
This caused a rate contraction of $8-$10 to average 466c/kg.
New-season trade lambs softened $4 with a price range between $106-$141.
Heavy, young lambs weighing an estimated 29kg topped at $150.
Heavy, old lambs dodged a bullet with prices unchanged to $10 dearer, while heavy lambs sold from $139-$180 to average 456c/kg.
Price outcomes for lambs were mixed in early trading this week as some buyers took a step back, with reports processors have adequate numbers of lambs arriving direct to meatworks.
This was evident at Bendigo where numbers shrank to 8775 lambs and 4850 sheep.
The reduced numbers and decline in buyer activity meant heavy lambs sold $10-$12 cheaper to average 498c/kg.
Trade lamb prices bounced $4-$10 due to the limited numbers.
The best trade lambs weighing 22-26kg sold at $104-$128 to average 470c/kg.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said the lowlight of the day was the mutton market where heavy ewes and trade types dropped $20-$25.
Trade-weight sheep sold to weak competition and made from $25-$64, while heavy-weight ewe mutton made $43-$91 to average 195c/kg.
Lamb numbers were up at Ballarat on Tuesday to 10,375 and 2700 sheep.
Rates for trade lambs came off the boil by $12-$14, as domestic processors became more selective with a dip in competition.
The bulk of the trade lambs averaged 481c/kg.
Heavy lambs held their value and made from $135-$150 to average 415c/kg.
Meanwhile, the mutton sale fell into a big hole, facing rate drops of $20-$38.
Mutton across the sale averaged 124-191c/kg.
