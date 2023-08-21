Based within the Yarra Valley, Gateway Market runs a wholesale produce market and cafe, restaurant on site within their greenhouse facility, aiming to reconnect people back with the origins of their food and uphold an eco-conscious mindset.
Greenhouse manager Zakary Jackson runs the operation inside their 4000 square metre greenhouse, with 40 to 50 varieties of crops and a public, pick-it-yourself section.
He said their set up is a hydroponic, protected crop that's considered poly-culture, and one part of their layered mission had been to inspire people to think about food in different ways, while maintaining an environmentally conscious focus.
"Most agriculture crops in protective greenhouses are mono-culture, which is to say one type of crop and so it's easier to get a volume that would make more money if you do it that way, but we're interest in producing a diverse range of fruit and vegetables to the places we supply," Mr Jackson said.
He said part of their concept is to produce, high quality, fresh fruits and vegetables that they then make into products to sell either through their onsite grocer, through their distribution partners, or to be utilised within their restaurant.
"At Gateway we're all about allowing our fruit to mature on the vine, to ensure it is a much more nutritious and flavoursome product that's better for you and gets you more inspired about using it in your life," Mr Jackson said.
"As the world is waking up to our environmental and sustainable needs, often the rhetoric is we need to be consuming more fruits and vegetables, but my question is how can we eat more fruit and vegetables if they're not inspiring to us as a result of processes that are designed to help make money, rather than to help the consumer."
"I think from an environmental perspective, getting people excited about tomatoes is an excellent thing."
They hoped their concept might be eventually taken to high population density areas which he hoped would solve a variety of social and environmental issues.
"We believe the future of horticulture, agriculture and fruit and veggies for consumers is having really high yielding centres of poly-culture growing close to where the majority of the people will be consuming it," Mr Jackson said.
"By doing that it helps solve some of those environmental problems, social problems with lack of food and even to the point of gut health and general figure."
Running the front of house operations is general manager, Philip Stevenson who said they maintain their core values across their operations and guests generally had a sense of awe when visiting for the first time.
Their produce is kept in closed fridges for energy efficiency and their produce is sourced from the shortest distance possible.
About 60 per cent of their on floor produce and stock is either grown in-house or locally produced, as Mr Stevenson said they would rather go without certain produce than sell something that's had a high mileage to make it to their market.
"We need to be economically sustainable to stay open, but socially sustainable becomes part of that hierarchy, that includes getting on with the neighbours, supplying good food, making sure the categories we've got in the system aren't too expensive or aren't grossly travelled," Mr Stevenson said.
Part of that focus comes back to environmental sustainability, with salad bags that are fully compostable, a roof that's recycled every eight years and being able educate their visitors on vertical growing and connecting with food and the impact of what they consume.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
