Stock & Land
Home/News

Gateway Yarra Valley run 4000 square metres of poly-culture crop

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General manager Philip Stevenson with a coffee plant within their facility in the Yarra Valley. Picture supplied
General manager Philip Stevenson with a coffee plant within their facility in the Yarra Valley. Picture supplied

Based within the Yarra Valley, Gateway Market runs a wholesale produce market and cafe, restaurant on site within their greenhouse facility, aiming to reconnect people back with the origins of their food and uphold an eco-conscious mindset.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.