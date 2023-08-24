Farmers across some parts of Victoria have received a much-needed boost in their rain gauges after a dry start to winter.
Angus breeder Margaret Hallyburton, Boiardo, Bookaar, said she received 17 millimetres of rain last week, a welcome sign in the lead up to spring.
"We have just finished calving with only a few hiccups," Mrs Hallyburton said.
She said she had about 250 calves born during her winter-calving period.
Meanwhile, it is a different story at the other end of the state, with places like Wulgulmerang, Benambra, Cann River and Orbost in need of a rain after low falls in the last two months.
Other photos this week include a shot of a cow at Port Fairy in south-west Victoria from contributor and ag student Lilly Brown.
