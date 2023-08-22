Shane Delaney, Timboon has worked in dairy for 34 years, but that's soon to change.
He visited WVLX Mortlake last Thursday with an intention to purchase lighter cattle to increase a new beef operation on his farm.
"The kids weren't interested in dairy farming, so I'm transitioning to beef and at the moment we're just building up our numbers," he said.
"We've got about 140-150 breeder cattle and just going into Banquet Angus and enjoying that right now."
He said while it was daunting to make the change, but has no regrets heading into the new venture.
"It took probably six or seven months to get out of the workload because you're trying to hook into a day plan," he said.
Mr Delaney said he has done AI programs on some of his heifers and is starting to calved some of them down, which he is finding "really enjoyable".
Even though he bought up at a high price last year, he believed it is great opportunity for anyone wanting to invest in breeding and that it was "probably a buyers market".
"We bought a lot of maiden heifers last year and, yes, we paid big money but we sold our dairy cows for good money too, so it's just a swap of one for the other," he said.
"I wanted to go in with a good bloodline so I can really take off with good breeding... and just watch the next generation come along.
"Down in our sandier country the grass is starting to take off now too, so we have steers to sell later at Christmas."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.