Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Shane Delaney, Timboon changes to beef after more than three decades in dairy

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Delaney, Timboon, is moving into beef after working for 34 years in the dairy sector. Picture by Philippe Perez
Shane Delaney, Timboon, is moving into beef after working for 34 years in the dairy sector. Picture by Philippe Perez

Shane Delaney, Timboon has worked in dairy for 34 years, but that's soon to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.