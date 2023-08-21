Three eastern Victorian sheep studs opened their gates on Monday for the first day of the annual Gippsland Merino Field Days, with most vendors and prospective buyers optimistic of the months ahead.
Omeo-based Round Hill Merino stud, run by the Ah Sam family, Benambra-based Pendarra Merino stud run by the Pendergasts and Nicholson River Merino stud owned by the Pembertons at Nicholson took part in the event.
The open days allow potential purchasers to inspect 140 Merino rams across two days ahead of the multi-vendor Gippsland Merino Ram Sale in Bairnsdale on Tuesday, September 5.
Pendarra Meirno stud principals Kelvin and Jackie Pendergast said they would offer about 72 rams at the open cry and online auction, including 30 polled future sires.
Mr Pendergast said the Benambra district was "in need of a drink" after a brief dry spell, despite a good autumn and wet winter in 2023.
Meanwhile, Round Hill Merino stud principals Brendan and Tracey Ah Sam said an abundance of feed in the Omeo district had given graziers in the area a shot of confidence heading into spring.
The Ah Sams registered the stud in 1982, but had previously sold rams for 20 years prior to that, and said they would sell about 20 rams in the auction.
Within the first hour of the event, the stud had welcomed visitors from Ensay and Wulgulmerang.
Closer to Bairnsdale, Nicholson River Merino stud principal Doug Pemberton encouraged Gippsland sheep farmers to support the upcoming September 5 sale.
Mr Pemberton said he would offer six rams in the sale.
"This sale has been running since the early 1990s and in that time, Gippslanders have been strong supporters of the sheep each stud offers," he said.
Stockton, The Fringe, Macehill and Bindawarra Merino studs will open their gates on Tuesday, August 22.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
